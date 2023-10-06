Save the date for CRN Pipeline in August 2024!

We are excited to announce that CRN Pipeline will return to the Sheraton Grand Mirage on the sunny Queensland Gold Coast beach from August 13 to 15, 2024!

Plan early and beat the rush for tickets to next year’s CRN Pipeline 2024 by registering your interest to attend Pipeline 2024.

Pipeline 2023 sponsors can lock in the same sponsorship rate for Pipeline 2024 for a limited time. Contact Head of Sales Steve McDonald to lock in the same sponsorship rate for 2024.

As CRN Pipeline grows and evolves we also welcome new sponsors to come and meet our growing channel audience.

Pipeline 2024 aims to build on this year’s sellout event, which saw more than 150 technology partners and 27 sponsors unpack business opportunities and grow their networks.

This year’s event saw a shake-up of the Pipeline format, with the addition of more networking activities giving attendees and sponsors a chance to find like-minded peers to discuss business. See photos of this year’s Pipeline 2023, golf, beer tasting, expo, and some of the dinners and on-stage sessions and here, and the CRN Impact Awards night.

Also new to the event this year was the appearance of several major end-user organisations, Tech Research Asia’s Trevor Clark with the inaugural CRN Australia 100:100 research report, and seven distributors giving their views on what IT firms should be focussing on in the year ahead.

AI and automation was a key topic, as was customer buying trends, cloud cost optimisation, marketing tactics for IT firms and the road to M&A for IT businesses in 2023, in addition to many other topics on stage and in breakout sessions.

We also stepped up the Pipeline interview program, interviewing many of the speakers and some attendees, for a new Pipeline thought leadership series. Look out for those interviews very soon.

The Pipeline expo offered partners a smorgasbord of offerings to learn about and people to quiz about – from a new automation startup born from a Sydney MSP, to a cloud communications provider with an engineering team which builds its own solutions and augments partners with services, and some of the world's largest distributors.

The CRN Impact Awards also grew, with standout partners and distributors sharing the limelight in 15 categories on stage at the gala awards ceremony and networking event.

“Pipeline springboarded our partner channel”

More than 30 IT partners signed up to the channel program of Pipeline sponsor, Sydney MSP TribeTech’s automation startup World of Workflows, at this year’s event.

“Our attendance at Pipeline springboarded our partner channel from effectively nothing to actually a fully working active program that's generating leads, opportunities, customers,” Nick Beaugeard, chief software architect at TribeTech said recently.

At CRN Pipeline, Beaugeard presented a session titled “Unleashing AI Power” in which he spoke about taking AI from an abstract concept to a tangible tool enabling business use cases.

CEO & Founder of iasset.com, Scott Frew, also spoke positively about the event, when we interviewed him at Pipeline 2023. He took part in a panel discussion about M&A.

“The reason I'm here is to help or inspire as many people in that room and it worked – a good half a dozen of them came up to me afterwards – inspire them to think about their business differently, how to package it, and even if they're not going to sell it, what they need to do to get it to the position, because one day they will have to,” Frew said.

“Absolutely loved the engagement we’ve had with MSPs and resellers and just the channel in general,” said Pablo Muñoz, Senior Marketing Manager, APAC, from NinjaOne, which was also a sponsor of Pipeline 2023.

Big issues brewing

With this month’s news that privacy law exemptions for small businesses are likely to be removed, partners and vendor watching to see if this year’s plethora of AI plays take hold, distribution models changing, and other “above the plumbing” and IT-adjacent revenue streams growing in importance, the stage is set for a big Pipeline 2024.

Register your interest in attending Pipeline 2024.

