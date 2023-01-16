Save these August dates for CRN Pipeline 2023!

We are excited to announce that the CRN Pipeline conference will bring Australia’s IT channel together on the Gold Coast from August 22 to 25 (25th is the checkout day), so save those dates and register your interest in attending!

CRN Pipeline is all about helping the leaders of IT and digital providers create business opportunities, make money and grow their businesses – and this year we’re working on making it more valuable for you than ever.

The feedback about last year’s Pipeline conference was overwhelmingly positive and we’re using that feedback to give you more of what you asked for.

Pipeline will feature high-quality insights, discussions and networking for senior figures at IT and digital sevices providers, integrators, resellers, distributors, vendors and related businesses. This includes:

More networking – more access and opportunities to connect or reconnect with distributors and vendors, and services and product providers, integrators, consultants and others

more access and opportunities to connect or reconnect with distributors and vendors, and services and product providers, integrators, consultants and others Sessions for disruptors and well-established players – emerging channel players told us that they got a lot from Pipeline. This year, we aim to balance that with more for the channel’s well-established top end of town too

– emerging channel players told us that they got a lot from Pipeline. This year, we aim to balance that with more for the channel’s well-established top end of town too More than technology – you told us you appreciated sessions about pressing business issues, such as your economic and skills challenges, in addition to technology-focused sessions

– you told us you appreciated sessions about pressing business issues, such as your economic and skills challenges, in addition to technology-focused sessions A brief look over the horizon – Pipeline focuses on your immediate business prospects, but once in a while you need space to look briefly at what’s coming over the horizon. Last year at Pipeline we unpacked the business realities of Web3, and by most accounts it was a hit. Stay tuned for another fascinating topic for this year’s over-the-horizon keynote!

You’ll have time away from your office with like-minded peers to think strategically about your business and to learn and network.

You will also meet in-person the people behind some of Australia’s standout channel-driven IT projects at the 2023 CRN Impact Awards gala dinner.

And you'll do so at the 5-star Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort on the Gold Coast, which is also a great location if you're looking to turn your trip into a short break (seriously, look at some of the photos Pipeline attendees shared online last year).

We'll bring you more about the event in the weeks ahead, but in the meantime save August 22-25 in your calendar and register you interest in attending CRN Pipeline 2023!

And after great support in 2022 from the sponsors of this event, we've already booked sponsors for Pipeline 2023. Places for sponsors are limited, so if you want to sponsor CRN Pipeline 2023 then contact our sales team now.

We hope to see you at CRN Pipeline 2023!