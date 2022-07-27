Schneider Electric adds three new specialisations to mySchneider partner program

Schneider Electric has introduced new specialisations to its partner program aiming to help partners differentiate their business across multiple IT competencies.

The new mySchneider IT Partner Program has added new IT Solution Providers, Data Centre Solution Providers and Software & Services Providers specialisations to be rolled out over the next 12-18 months.

The IT Solution Provider will be the first specialisation to be launched and is now available for partners now.

Some features include a new data-driven program dashboard, business specific tools, increased profitability, rewards and dedicated support and account coverage.

The new dashboard provides partners with real-time business updates and data for transparency and to help identify core focus areas, should partners choose to level-up in the program for greater competency or benefits.

Certified partners also get access to Local Edge Configurator and unique deal registration discounts through Schneider’s Edge Opportunity Registration (ORP) Program.

The mySchneider Rewards also returns, where members of partner accounts can earn points from various activities that can be redeemed for over 60,000 items, experiences, merchandise and more.

The dedicated support covers business building activities and pre- and post-sales support.

Schneider said the new program focuses on “enabling diverse and evolving” business models and allows partners to differentiate their business by becoming a strategic advisor and expert in their market across multiple IT competencies.

Partners have the option to certify in one or more specialisation based on their current capabilities and future plans.

“The mission of our partner program has become clear,” Schneider Electric vice president of global IT channels Paul Tyrer said.

“For more than ten years, members of our IT channel program have reaped strong benefits including discounts, tools and innovative offers from Schneider Electric and its flagship APC brand. Partners participating in the evolved program will stay agile amid today’s evolving market trends, and in turn, produce approximately eight times higher revenue.”

Schneider first revealed the new categories last month aimed to grant more of its solution providers the benefits of higher-ranking tiers, while it carves out perks for engineers and support staff.

The company also sold its Russian unit to the local leadership team, joining a wave of companies divesting their Russian businesses.

Gartner research in May also revealed Schneider has one of the best supply chains globally, joining other tech firms like Cisco, Microsoft and Apple.