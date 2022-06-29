Schneider Electric adds two new categories to partner program

Schneider Electric’s new partner program has forged two new categories that grant more of its solution providers the benefits of higher-ranking tiers, while it carves out perks for engineers and support staff at Schneider partners.

“We’re not just painting the walls,” said Leslie Vitrano, director of global channel marketing and digital channel management at the IT power vendor. “We’ve gutted the house and we’re completely restructuring with the belief that this will enable our partners to grow their business.”

Where it previously had only one column of partner, Schneider now has them for IT solution provider, data centre provider, and software and services provider. Vitrano said this was done to create more opportunities for the partners who have great services that could go unrecognized under the old program due to selling smaller quantities than larger partners who are in separate lines of business.

“We have partners that might be more value-based versus volume-based and so within our channel we have to be able to serve and empower both,” said Vitrano. “Now we’re able to recognise where their strengths are but also simultaneously this gives us the opportunity to look at partners that have maybe been only sitting in one category space with us, and they’re leaving money on the table. They have the skill sets. They have the capabilities. They have the install base. They have the customer relationship.”

Vitrano said the new program will allow Schneider to help its existing partners understand other lines of business that are available, and see a path get there.

“Think about the partner that’s one-dimensional right now,” she said. “This now gives them an awakening of what’s available to them if they want it, it gives them the agility for the future, and it also gives us the ability to be more holistic in our offering. We are really excited to see where this takes us.”

Vitrano said the changes are an important way for Schneider to recognize the partnerships that have grown the company over its 40-year history, but reward the new as well.

“My grandmother cross-stitched. We had one in my mom’s house. It said, ‘Make new friends, but keep the old. The new are silver, but the old are gold.’ So when people would say, ‘We’re gonna throw everything out, including the kitchen sink.’ It was like, ‘No. We have to honor our history, but we have to level up to what is happening.’ “

This article originally appeared at crn.com