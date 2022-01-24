Schneider Electric Australia becomes distributor for industrial software vendor Aveva

Engineering and industrial software vendor Aveva has appointed Schneider Electric Australia as its first distributor for the Pacific region.

As an Aveva Select partner, Schneider will distribute the vendor’s full portfolio of industrial software solutions, aiming at customers looking to undergo digitalisation.

The agreement is Schneider’s first go as a distributor …

Schneider said the partnership would help its customers and channel partners improve their engineering, operations and asset performance by delivering a scalable and flexible end-to-end solution to expedite digital transformation efforts.

“We are trusted business advisors, dedicated to helping our customers evolve their sustainability vision and profitability into the future,” Schneider Electric Pacific vice president of industry business Mauro DelleMonache said.

“With our strong footprint and history in Australia, delivering supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) among other solutions, Schneider Electric is uniquely positioned to leverage this partnership to help our customers evolve their digital transformation journeys while meeting sustainability goals.

“Our robust ecosystem of system integrators provides broad coverage across the region and focus verticals that will help us to jointly address our customers’ specific requirements.”

Aveva vice president of Pacific markets Damien McDade said, “Aveva is committed to delivering innovative and state-of-the-art technologies to help organisations embrace digital transformation.

“The Select distribution agreement with Schneider Electric Pacific supports this overarching goal and empowers customers to advance their digital and sustainability agendas. Schneider Electric’s wide reach and deep market knowledge will help AVEVA maintain, expand, and scale its leadership position in the industrial automation software space in the Pacific.”