Schneider Electric names new IT and edge channel leader

Energy management solutions provider Schneider Electric has appointed Astrid Groves as IT and edge general manager, who will lead the channel business for the company’s Secure Power division.

Groves originally joined Schneider Electric in 2005 as a channel manager and worked with the organisation for more than five years.

In the following years, she held leadership roles with infrastructure solution distie CertaOne, Dicker Data and, most recently, Vocus.

Of returning to Schneider, Groves said, “I’m thrilled to join the Schneider team, and am ready to take our IT business to the next level. My immediate priority is to take a fresh and holistic view of what has worked with our customers and partners, and what could be improved. Then I will lead the team to ensure our delivery will be better aligned with their needs."

“My long-term ambition is to build a business ecosystem that can remove tech barriers for both individuals and the wider community, helping customers imagine the impossible. To achieve that, we will work to empower our IT partners through strategic alliance and collaboration.”

Groves’ major focus will be on optimising Schneider’s current partner system, according to a statement from the company. She also considers sustainability and future-proofing key considerations.

“My career in IT started with Schneider Electric, so it feels very natural to come back to the team. Schneider has well demonstrated its leadership in diversity and inclusiveness in the IT industry and it’s great to come full circle. As a female leader in tech, I’m passionate about being a role model for other young women entering into IT,” Groves said.

Schneider Electric IT business vice president Joe Craparotta said, “We’re delighted to welcome Astrid back to the Schneider family. Astrid’s recent experiences indicate that she’s a real innovator and challenger in the IT industry, who understands what businesses need today from a technology vendor. She is also an ambassador for distribution and channel which is at the core of our DNA and business models.

“Critical to what we do, Astrid excels at creating value through partnerships. Astrid’s breadth of experience in the telco and IT space and excellent leadership are a real asset to the team.”