Schneider Electric names new Pacific senior cybersecurity governance officer

Schneider Electric has appointed Asaf Ahmad as its new senior cybersecurity governance officer for the Pacific Zone.

Commencing the role last month, Ahmad will play an integral role within the cybersecurity Governance, Risk and Compliance division at Schneider Electric, assisting business enablement to minimise risk while continuously maturing its capability across the organisation.

He will also be responsible for leading, reviewing and enhancing Schneider Electric’s cybersecurity posture.

Ahmad joins Schneider with over 35 years of industry experience, where he has worked in both private and government sectors to implement information security management systems.

He has held positions in the oil and gas industry where he was involved with system engineering, digital, and advanced control in refineries, and also worked as Fire and Rescue NSW’s chief information security officer for 15 years from 2006 to 2021.

Since 2011, Ahmad has also served as the president of the board of directors for the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA).

He also volunteers as NSW Cyber Security Ambassador for Investment NSW, helping address the talent shortage in the cyber security sector.

The company’s APAC chief information security officer Andre Shori said, “We’re thrilled to have Asaf on board at Schneider Electric.”

“His capability and passion for continuous improvement in the cybersecurity industry was the perfect fit with us and his extensive expertise in cybersecurity will be invaluable for the APAC region.”

Ahmad said “I am thrilled to be joining the Pacific Zone team and looking forward to leveraging my previous experience to deliver the business’ strategic vision, while protecting and managing cybersecurity risks to Schneider Electric, its customers, and other stakeholders.”

“I’ve long admired the work that Schneider Electric does in building the future of digital and sustainable energy.

My vision for the role is to support Schneider Electric’s talented team and its existing partnerships across the stakeholder ecosystem to raise the cyber resilience bar,” said Ahmad.