Schneider Electric names new Pacific senior cybersecurity governance officer

By on
Schneider Electric names new Pacific senior cybersecurity governance officer
Asaf Ahmad, Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric has appointed Asaf Ahmad as its new senior cybersecurity governance officer for the Pacific Zone.

Commencing the role last month, Ahmad will play an integral role within the cybersecurity Governance, Risk and Compliance division at Schneider Electric, assisting business enablement to minimise risk while continuously maturing its capability across the organisation.

He will also be responsible for leading, reviewing and enhancing Schneider Electric’s cybersecurity posture.

Ahmad joins Schneider with over 35 years of industry experience, where he has worked in both private and government sectors to implement information security management systems.

He has held positions in the oil and gas industry where he was involved with system engineering, digital, and advanced control in refineries, and also worked as Fire and Rescue NSW’s chief information security officer for 15 years from 2006 to 2021.

Since 2011, Ahmad has also served as the president of the board of directors for the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA).

He also volunteers as NSW Cyber Security Ambassador for Investment NSW, helping address the talent shortage in the cyber security sector.

The company’s APAC chief information security officer Andre Shori said, “We’re thrilled to have Asaf on board at Schneider Electric.”

“His capability and passion for continuous improvement in the cybersecurity industry was the perfect fit with us and his extensive expertise in cybersecurity will be invaluable for the APAC region.”

Ahmad said “I am thrilled to be joining the Pacific Zone team and looking forward to leveraging my previous experience to deliver the business’ strategic vision, while protecting and managing cybersecurity risks to Schneider Electric, its customers, and other stakeholders.”

“I’ve long admired the work that Schneider Electric does in building the future of digital and sustainable energy.

My vision for the role is to support Schneider Electric’s talented team and its existing partnerships across the stakeholder ecosystem to raise the cyber resilience bar,” said Ahmad.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
andre shori asaf ahmad schneider electric security

Partner Content

How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra enters industrial automation market

Telstra enters industrial automation market
Hills in administration

Hills in administration
Tech worker pay set to rise this year and next

Tech worker pay set to rise this year and next
"Midnight kebab aficionado" farewells Powernet/Evolve IT

"Midnight kebab aficionado" farewells Powernet/Evolve IT

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?