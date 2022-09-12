Schneider Electric names Tina Hu as first dedicated supply chain boss for ANZ

Schneider Electric has appointed Tina Hu as its first dedicated global supply chain boss for Australia and New Zealand.



Hu was hired from personal care manufacturer Kimberly-Clark, where she was its ANZ supply chain and manufacturing director.

As Pacific Zone vice president of global supply chain and customer experience, Hu would be responsible for leading its global supply chain and customer experience division in the vendor's Pacific Zone, which includes Australia and New Zealand. Her remit covers logistics, manufacturing plants and other strategic objectives.

“We’re delighted to welcome Tina to our Schneider executive team,” Schneider Electric Pacific Zone president Gareth O’Reilly said.

“Her wealth of experience and depth of knowledge made her the ideal candidate. I also look forward to seeing her drive our new team towards success in a new era, as we navigate and surmount the recently added complexities within the supply chain sector.”

In the announcement, Hu said she had worked with members of Schneider Electric during her previous roles and was attracted to the company's inclusive culture and emphasis on emerging young talent and women in leadership.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Schneider Electric and building on the strategies already in place to continue growing the function,” Hu said.

“The sector has been demanding over the past few years and we are seeing many within the industry suffer from burnout. As a result, my first priority will be looking at ways to streamline processes and ensure teams are working smarter not harder.”

Hu was at the health and hygiene products provider Kimberly-Clark since November 2020. Prior to that Hu was at Gartner as a senior director for global supply chain research and advisory from May 2019. Hu also worked at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company as its ANZ supply chain director from May 2017, and she was Unilever's business units supply chain manager from 2015.

Earlier this year, HP Inc appointed its own dedicated supply chain lead with chief supply chain officer Ernest Nicolas.