Schneider Electric recognises ANZ channel partners

By on
Schneider Electric recognises ANZ channel partners
Joe Craparotta, Schneider Electric.

French digital automation and energy management specialist Schneider Electric held its Innovation Summit in Sydney this week, and as part of that, awarded its channel partners for their work lsat year.

Dicker Data picked up the Australian distributor of the year 2022 award, having achieved year on year growth of over $5 million.

Westcon Comstore received the New Zealand distributor of the year 2022 prize, beating Dicker Data in the final selection.

Highest return on investment saw Dicker Data take out a second award, for distributor best in marketing campaigns of the year 2022, with Ingram Micro and Lawrence & Hanson being finalists.

Datacom, NTT and Data#3 duked it out for the elite IT solution provider of the year 2022 award; Data#3 emerged victorious, having helped their customers better identify their needs, and configure and install IT infrastructure solutions.

Data#3's Kirt Walters was recognised as the company's top sales champion.

Datacom meanwhile was recognised Schneider's most sustainable partner of the year 2022.

The trans-Tasman IT services provider last month announced that all its data centres are now powered by 100 per cent sustainable energy as part of its march towards carbon net zero by 2030.

Secure Agility was named select IT solution provider of the year 2022 by Schneider Electric, and MWave Australia the e-commerce partner of the year 2022.

Across the Tasman, PB Technologies scored the e-commerce partner of the year 2022 award.

Dean Bromley from Melbourne's Intelli-Systems was named Schneider Electric's partner technical champion of the year 2022, which recognised individuals that have had substantial growth in their customer and/or revenue, among other things.

Having taken out the premier partner award in 2022, this year BDC Services won Schneider Electric's managed service partner prize.

AWM in the Melbourne suburb of Clayton got the electrica wholesaler: branch of the year 2022 award for having the most sales. 

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
awm electrical clayton bdc services channel meets data3 datacom dean bromley dicker data mwave natural power solutions pb technologies schneider electric secure agility tina kuleski westcon comstor

Partner Content

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal
Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff

Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff
Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia

Orca Tech asks IT channel to support regional Australia
HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

HP honours ANZ channel winners in Global Amplify Impact Awards

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?