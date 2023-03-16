Schneider Electric recognises ANZ channel partners

French digital automation and energy management specialist Schneider Electric held its Innovation Summit in Sydney this week, and as part of that, awarded its channel partners for their work lsat year.

Dicker Data picked up the Australian distributor of the year 2022 award, having achieved year on year growth of over $5 million.

Westcon Comstore received the New Zealand distributor of the year 2022 prize, beating Dicker Data in the final selection.

Highest return on investment saw Dicker Data take out a second award, for distributor best in marketing campaigns of the year 2022, with Ingram Micro and Lawrence & Hanson being finalists.

Datacom, NTT and Data#3 duked it out for the elite IT solution provider of the year 2022 award; Data#3 emerged victorious, having helped their customers better identify their needs, and configure and install IT infrastructure solutions.

Data#3's Kirt Walters was recognised as the company's top sales champion.

Datacom meanwhile was recognised Schneider's most sustainable partner of the year 2022.

The trans-Tasman IT services provider last month announced that all its data centres are now powered by 100 per cent sustainable energy as part of its march towards carbon net zero by 2030.

Secure Agility was named select IT solution provider of the year 2022 by Schneider Electric, and MWave Australia the e-commerce partner of the year 2022.

Across the Tasman, PB Technologies scored the e-commerce partner of the year 2022 award.

Dean Bromley from Melbourne's Intelli-Systems was named Schneider Electric's partner technical champion of the year 2022, which recognised individuals that have had substantial growth in their customer and/or revenue, among other things.

Having taken out the premier partner award in 2022, this year BDC Services won Schneider Electric's managed service partner prize.

AWM in the Melbourne suburb of Clayton got the electrica wholesaler: branch of the year 2022 award for having the most sales.