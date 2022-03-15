Schneider Electric snaps up Brisbane power monitoring company Aurtra

Data centre infrastructure company Schneider Electric has acquired Queensland-based power monitoring company Aurtra for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2016 and based upon technology developed at the University of Queensland, Aurtra produces sensors and software to monitor, analyse and provide actionable insights for the energy sector.

Schneider said in a statement that the investment strengthens its offerings position as a provider of services across the full electrical distribution value chain.

“With this technology, we help customers avoid catastrophic and expensive transformer failures, optimise their operating expenses on individual or transformer fleets, and ultimately extend transformer life”, the company’s head of digital transformer services Pedro Robredo said.

Aurtra co-founder Terry Woodcroft will take on the role of digital transformer services offer management, support and marketing lead at the French company.

“The team is excited to join the Schneider Electric family and drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies to realise full efficiency and sustainability opportunities,” she said.

In a statement sent to CRN, Robredo said the company was “always looking for the latest innovations to provide our channel partners with the best solutions for them”.

“From a global perspective, when it comes to technological developments in transformer analysis, Schneider found that Aurtra was way ahead. This acquisition was a natural next step in this evolution.”

“We’re proud that this latest partnership will offer our network even greater access to digitally innovative offers and services.”

“Aurtra is a locally established, Australian start-up that has offerings globally through a number of industries. The company comes with a well-established network of partners and resellers and will continue to provide quality service to new and existing partners.

“This acquisition will provide Schneider Electric with a broader customer base, enabling us to provide these solutions globally. Ultimately, all our customers will have additional on-the-ground support, providing further peace of mind."

He said the new offering will be available to all industries but will have a large focus on utility and industrial sectors.

“HealthSense is an innovative IoT technology that uses a combination of sensors and analytics to predict the performance and the health of a transformer. This innovation is key to the electrical distribution chain and completes Schneider Electric’s critical assets to provide a full view of the electrical chain. The technology works by using six different parameters to provide customers with updates on the health of their transformer and how to use their transformer.”