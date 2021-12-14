Schneider Electric taps Vocus’ Nikki Saunders to lead cybersecurity channel team

Energy management and automation specialist Schneider Electric has nabbed former Vocus talent Nikki Saunders to lead its cybersecurity ecosystem program.

As the manager of the program, she will be responsible for strengthening Schneider’s Pacific cybersecurity capabilities to anticipate and address customers’ strategy and architecture needs, the company said in a statement.

As cybersecurity ecosystem lead, Saunders is tasked with growing the company’s partner network.

Prior to this appointment, Saunders worked at Vocus for four years, first as partner marketing manager and then indirect channels marketing manager.

She also spent six months at IBM as a channel marketing manager, as well as stints at marketing firms TLC Marketing and Tonkin Corp, and at Association and Communications Events.

Speaking on her appointment, Nikki Saunders said, “I am excited to be joining the well-established cyber security team at Schneider Electric and have the chance to build on their already strong cyber security strategies. This is a great opportunity which will see me engaging with a range of key stakeholders to ensure we continue to deliver as the digital landscape progresses.”

Schneider Electric Pacific industry vice president Mauro DelleMonache said, “As technology and digital capabilities continue to transform, our cyber security team needs to be highly skilled, innovative, agile, and adaptive. Nikki has had an impressive career to date and bringing someone of her calibre into the team is a huge win.

“Nikki’s extensive experience will make a significant contribution to creating positive synergies between systems and software for our customers, sustained by first-class cybersecurity capability.”

Earlier this year, Schneider Electric appointed Astrid Groves as IT and edge general manager to lead the channel business for the company’s Secure Power division.

Groves originally joined Schneider Electric in 2005 as a channel manager and worked with the organisation for more than five years. In the following years, she held leadership roles with infrastructure solution distie CertaOne, Dicker Data and, most recently, Vocus.

