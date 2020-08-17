Schneider Electric veteran jumps ship to AWS

By on
Muralee Kanagaratnam

Schneider Electric’s long time local channel exec turned regional strategy executive Muralee Kanagaratnam has traded in the data centre infrastructure provider for public cloud giant Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“Thank you to all the wonderful customers, partners, colleagues and competitors that made my time at Schneider Electric an incredible one,” Kanagaratnam said in a Linkedin update.

Kanagaratnam joins AWS as head of business development for the Asean region. He will be based in Singapore.

He spent more than five years at Schneider where he was head of the company’s local channel for three years and ultimately was appointed as director for offer management and strategy for the company’s transactional and Edge business.

CRN contacted AWS for comment but the company had not replied at time of publication.

