Schneider taps former Woolies IoT engineer to lead Edge computing drive

Schneider Electric has appointed Rajesh Thangaraj to drive Edge technologies sales in its Secure Power division in Australia.

In the newly created role of Edge Solutions Evangelist, Thangaraj will be responsible for working with the company’s partner network to push Schneider’s Edge solutions.

Thangaraj joined the company from Woolworths Group where he was the lead consultant for IoT and AI product solution engineering.

Schneider Electric’s general manager of channels, alliances and operations for APC, Joseph Vijay, said it was important to ensure designated “Edge” sites are designed to support the required workloads and that skills and systems are in place to manage them.

“Edge is revolutionising the industry with its promise to support enhanced human experiences and business transformation,” he said.

“As Australia increases its uptake of AI, 5G and other data-intensive projects at the Edge, our clients want designs and solutions that go beyond just “compute”.

“Rajesh brings a wealth of technical and commercial knowledge and experience that will help clients and partners achieve speed to market with safer, simpler and future-proofed Edge solutions.”

In a statement, Thangaraj, cited research which estimated the global value of hardware sales related to Edge computing to rise above $200b in the next five years.

“If Edge is deployed in the right way it will complement rather than compete with any current cloud strategy and I am eager to support our channel partners with their Edge journey,” he said.

Thangaraj brings more than 15 years' experience in emerging and network technologies to the role.

During his time in the role, he was responsible for developing the company’s IoT ecosystem strategy and product roadmap.

Thangaraj also held roles at Synnex Australia, Huawei and across the telecommunications industry.