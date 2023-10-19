Seagate launches highest density 24TB drive for data centres

Storage giant Seagate has launched a new hard drive aimed at scale-out data centres and hyperscalers, which the company said offers industry-leading total cost of ownership.

The Exos X24 is Seagate's highest density drive, with ten platters that have 2.4 terabytes capacity each.

Spinning at 7200 rpm, the Exos X24 uses conventional magnetic recording (CMR); Seagate will also offer limited cloud customers an option of shingled magnetic recording (SMR) Exos 24 configuration, with a capacity of 28TB.

The drive is helium filled, offers both SATA and SAS interfaces and comes with a five year warranty.

With enhanced caching that Seagate says performs three times beter than approaches that only utilise read or write caching, the Exos X24 delivers a sustained data rate (SDR) of up to 285 megabytes per second.

The Exos X24 provides Seagate Secure encryption; this includes self-encrypting drive (SED), compliant with the US federal information processing standard SED-FIPS, and instant secure erase (ISE).

Seagate said the drive is shipping now to key customers with volume production units for channel distribution becoming available in December this year.