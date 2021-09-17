Seagate storage-as-a-service will become an “integral component” of ANZ channel strategy

Storage vendor Seagate has announced that it will be doubling down on the Australian channel in an effort to take a greater share of the country’s growing enterprise storage market.

Although the company’s storage-as-a-service offering is not yet available in the region, Seagate ANZ country manager Jeff Park told CRN, “When it’s launched in ANZ, Seagate Lyve Cloud storage-as-a-service will become an integral component of the channel strategy.”

While he gave no date as to when it would be introduced, he stated that “It’s a simple, trusted and efficient solution that we think the channel will love.”

He added that the solution “will enable mass data movement and easy access in a more complex datasphere all thanks to our deep understanding of data storage and our partners’ and customers’ data challenges.”

The company’s first step in its plans for the ANZ channel was two new hires for the region – Atish Singh, who will focus on channel development and partner recruitment, and David Tran, who will oversee technical training for customers and partners.

Park said that the hires “will strengthen our local support and bring a wealth of understanding about the market dynamics and will ensure customer needs are reflected in the development of the program.”

The pair will be responsible for updating the company’s channel program that, Park said, “operates almost like a concierge service rather than being a one-sided traditional channel engagement.”

As part of the push, Seagate is actively looking to engage with more local reseller and system integrator partners, offering active support for developing solutions for enterprise-level customers.

“The greatest incentive Seagate offers is our 40 years of experience and expertise pioneering enterprise mass storage solutions, which means we have a deep understanding and knowledge to help resolve the many challenges customers face,” Park said.

A range of sales and technical training will be offered virtually, to begin with, and then face-to-face as soon as it is safe to travel again.

Speaking on the company’s range of SSD products, Park said, “We’re seeing customers configure the Seagate Nytro (SSD) drives for solutions that require high-performance storage based on flash array, while using the highly reliable Seagate Exos (HDD) to build their scalable mass capacity storage to meet the growing data needs.”

Park emphasised that Seagate would be taking a relationship-first approach to the channel.

“Our ‘secret recipe’ for the last forty years has always been our channel-first approach. I believe a successful business model is based on a successful partnership with our valued channel and ecosystem partners,” he said.

He added that the company’s product range will also appeal to enterprise-serving partners.

“Our innovation and dedication to the mass data storage infrastructure market reflects our leadership. Seagate has a strong product lineup that can solve the enterprises’ needs for mass data storage, from endpoint, edge to core. With the broad intellectual properties around storage, Seagate has been able to introduce Exos CORVAULT with the robust high-density storage systems at the foundation of our reliable high-capacity enterprise HDDs and SSDs.”