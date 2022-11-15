Seal Shield taps Ingram Micro to distribute PC peripherals for sanitised workplaces

PC peripheral manufacturer Seal Shield has appointed Ingram Micro as its newest Australian distributor.

Seal Shield specialises in dishwasher-safe and waterproof keyboard and mice and other sanitation products targeted to customers in multi-user environments where frequent sanitisation is required like health care, food service, hospitality, education, libraries, heavy industry, construction, call centres and more.

The deal with Ingram covers Seal Shield’s washable and waterproof keyboard and mice, screen protectors and mobile device sanitation hardware.

Ingram Micro general manager of specialty vendor management David Sorrell said, “Seal Shield’s unique set of products help address the very real problem of how businesses can ensure the devices their teams use are clean and hygienic without moisture, chemicals or handling causing damage.”

“In our current times, these are issues common to all businesses, especially in high-touch and industrial environments. Our ability to offer Seal Shield’s products, in synergy with others and at competitive prices, means our channel partners can offer practical and affordable solutions to their customers to help create safer and more hygienic environments for their workers.”

Seal Shield’s keyboards and mice are designed to withstand frequent and vigorous cleaning using industrial-grade disinfectants and cleaners. Some of the products use ABS plastic and silicone, and are sealed against potential leaks into the peripherals’ circuitry.

The multilayer UV-resistant screen protectors are constructed with three layers of material for added tensile strength and impact protection, and are also designed to withstand frequent and vigorous cleaning using industrial-grade disinfectants and cleaners.

The ElectroClave UV-C Sanitisation System is a range of device sanitation cabinets and mobile device management solution that sanitises high-touch devices, including cell phones, iPads, tablets and other hard, non-porous items. Other features include device updates, syncing, reminders and compliance monitoring, as well as an optional UHF RFID tracking add-on.