Seamless Intelligence and CyberCX win at Australian Information Seccurity Association's 2022 Awards

Seamless Intelligence and CyberCX took home trophies at the Australian Information Security Association's 2022 Awards last week. 

The security resellers were among eleven organisations and individuals who received awards at Melbourne's Crown Palladium.

Seamless Intelligence won the Cyber Security Small to Medium Business (SMB) award. The company’s Linkedin post stated, “Thank you to our amazing customers and the Australian Information Security Association (AISA) for recognition as the SMB Employer of the Year We could not achieve such accolades without your support and partnership.”   

The Perth-headquartered reseller is a provider of SOC services to clients with a combined annual revenue of more than $64 billion. Last year, Seamless Intelligence was appointed the first Australian Authorised Training Centre for LogRhythm. It also won the security information and event management platform vendor’s Most Valuable Player award this year. 

CyberCX won the Cyber Security Enterprise Employer of the Year and Cyber Security Researcher of the Year awards.

CyberCX has invested in training to continue to expand in the face of Australia’s security skill shortage. Earlier this year, it launched its CyberCX Academy with the goal of churning out 500 new security professionals over the next three years. 

A CyberCX Linkedin post about the award stated: “We're delivering on our commitment to being the defenders and protectors by addressing the cyber security skill shortage with the CyberCX Academy, promoting cyber security careers through local activities with universities, schools and industry organisations; work integrated learning students and cyber community events, our annual CyberCX Hackathon and the recent TV show, Hunted.” 

The 1,000-person company also won a multi-year deal with Water Corporation WA last month to deliver a security operations centre and managed security services.

The awards night was hosted by ABC news presenter Juanita Phillips and had an audience of more than 4,000 people. The other winners included:

  • AGL chief information security officer Maryam Bechtel for Cyber Security Professional of the Year.
  • Northern Metropolitan TAFE for Best STEM Promoter of the Year.
  • Odaya Amsellem for Cyber Security Tertiary Student of the Year.
  • The University of NSW for Cyber Security Educator of the Year.
  • Tangible Uplift Program for Cyber Security Outreach Program of the Year.
  • IBM Security's worldwide QRadar Network Detection and Response User Experience Focal Melanie Hanson for Cyber Security Rising Star of the Year
  • Plerion for Cyber Security Start Up of the Year
  • Cynch for Cyber Security Start Up of the Year (People's Choice)
