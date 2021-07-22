Seccom Global, Dicker Data score Check Point partner awards

Seccom Global, Dicker Data score Check Point partner awards

Cybersecurity vendor Check Point Software has honoured a pair of Australian channel partners as some of the best in Asia Pacific for the year.

Sydney managed security services provider Seccom Global was named APAC growth cloud partner of the year, while Dicker Data took home APAC distributor cloud of the year.

The two other awards, new partner of the year and GSI partner of the year, were won by Philippines’ Shellsoft Technology and India’s Infosys, respectively.

The two Australian winners took to LinkedIn to celebrate the honours, thanking customers, partners and Check Point.

Seccom Global’s post read, “The rapid transformation to new working environments and cloud access has opened many security gaps for organisations. Together with Check Point, Seccom Global are able to deliver the most advanced cloud based threat protection solutions to customers, keeping their cloud networks, data and applications secure from the most sophisticated cyber attacks.”

“We would like to thank all of our customers and partners for your continued support!”

Dicker Data also posted on LinkedIn to announce the honours:

“We are excited to announce for the second year in a row Dicker Data has been named as Check Point's Top Cloud Distribution Partner of the Year!” the post read.

“We'd like to thank the Check Point team for your partnership, and for recognising our team with this award! We'd also like to thank our partners for your ongoing support. It's a pleasure working together to understand your customers' business, market and challenges when it comes to cyber security.”

Tags:
check point dicker data security

