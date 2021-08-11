Seccom Global partnership adds security services to Moore Australia NSW’s portfolio

Managed security services provider Seccom Global has formed an agreement with financial services provider Moore Australia (NSW), allowing Moore to provide cybersecurity services.

The companies said that the agreement was a natural extension of their 15-year relationship.

Thanks to the partnership, Moore Australia will extend its offerings to provide a range of services such as managed firewalls, vulnerability assessments and scanning, network auditing, PEN testing, backup & disaster recovery and 360 degree user protection, including endpoint, email and secure access & mobile, powered by Seccom.

“We know and trust [Seccom] to deliver outstanding and robust services. Digital security is a subject which is frequently sidelined by businesses for a variety of reasons, but the fact of today’s world is that any business needs to put serious consideration into how resilient its defences against cyberthreats are,” Moore Australia NSW director Paul Breedon told CRN.

“Security and integrity are already natural conversation topics for Moore, and the new services offer a logical continuation of that conversation for our clients and partners. No matter how large or small, any business should take digital threats seriously.”

Moore Australia NSW is a member of the Moore Global network of accounting and advisory firms.

Seccom managing director Michael Demery told CRN that when Moore Australia decided to extend into cybersecurity, the partnership “wasn’t a long stretch” considering the companies’ history and aligned values.

“Moore Australia believes all organisations should have access to high quality, cost-effective cybersecurity solutions no matter of size. The values that Moore embrace directly align with Seccom Global's values, so a partnership to deliver these services together made sense.

“Seccom offers a range of cloud, on-prem and consulting services to improve our client's security posture. Moore has access to all of these services, and combining these with their business expertise enhances the customer experience. Companies are looking for suppliers that understand cyber and technology and understand business - Moore has this.

“The winner out of this partnership will be the customers we both support – and ultimately, customer experience is the most important thing. Moore is a great company, and we are excited to be working closely with them.”