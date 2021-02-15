Secolve partners with LMNTRIX for OT security platform

OT security provider Secolve has formed a partnership with LMNTRIX to create a fully-managed platform to provide 24-hour protection.

The platform will be based on the LMNTRIX XDR and Active Defence stack, which will allow organisations to tailor solutions based on their need.

It will enable OT teams to detect, manage, respond, remediate and contain attacks on their systems at all times.

The agreement is the first Australian OT-focused partnership for LMNTRIX, whose founder, Carlo Minassian, sold his security services business Earthwave to Dimension Data in 2013.

Secolve CEO Laith Shahin said the partnership brings together a suite of defensive and offensive technologies to manage the growing number of threats to networks’ critical industrial control systems.

“Secolve works from an assumption that systems are already compromised and therefore require ongoing monitoring and remediation. The outcomes we deliver clients are validated breaches that are investigated, contained and remediated,” Shahin said

“Unfortunately, security teams are bombarded with so many alerts that they develop alert fatigue and end up ignoring valid threats. Secolve’s platform uses a combination of sensors, behavioural monitoring and machine learning, with our expert analytical oversight to proactively detect and block threats.”

Minassian said that he sees “a lot of synergies between LMNTRIX and Secolve” as they both understand “that previous approaches to tackling cyber attacks have failed to keep pace with the frequency and modes of attacks.”

Laith Shahin founded Secolve last year after four years with Pure Security. He is the Sydney Branch Deputy Chair for the Australian Information Security Association.

Minassian created LMNTRIX in 2016 as an alternative solution to the traditional SIEM or logs approach to security, which he saw as inadequate during his global travel for research.

The company specialises in combining both an offensive and defensive security posture, setting traps and actively searching for potential threats.

As well as Minassian's home country of Australia, the company has operations across the Americas, Europe and Asia.