Secure Agility adds Arctic Wolf to security portfolio

Managed services provider Secure Agility will resell the Arctic Wolf managed security operations centre as a service offering to bolster its cybersecurity portfolio.

Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Cloud features managed detection and response (MDR), managed risk, cloud detection and response and managed security awareness services, all aimed to prevent, detect, respond and remediate cyber threats.

"As a leader in IT solutions throughout Australia, Secure Agility is thrilled to partner with the leader in security operations," Secure Agility director of technology Charlie Tannous said.

“Our customers need a dependable process for prioritising and managing the continuous flood of security alerts. We can now offer a security operations centre as a service, with agreed and consistent cost and service levels.”

Security Operations Cloud is also paired with Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Security Team to provide 24x7 monitoring, detection and response and ongoing strategic security recommendations that support continual improvement in a business' security posture.

Arctic Wolf's security operations expertise complements their suite of existing offerings to create a unified approach that will protect customers and advance their security journey," Arctic Wolf ANZ director of sales David Hayes said.

"With organisations facing the challenge of an ever-evolving threat landscape and global security talent shortage, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud allows customers to achieve not only world-class security operations but also the protection and peace of mind that comes along with it," Hayes added.