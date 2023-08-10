Secure Agility adds Arctic Wolf to security portfolio

By on
Secure Agility adds Arctic Wolf to security portfolio

Managed services provider Secure Agility will resell the Arctic Wolf managed security operations centre as a service offering to bolster its cybersecurity portfolio.

Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Cloud features managed detection and response (MDR), managed risk, cloud detection and response and managed security awareness services, all aimed to prevent, detect, respond and remediate cyber threats.

"As a leader in IT solutions throughout Australia, Secure Agility is thrilled to partner with the leader in security operations," Secure Agility director of technology Charlie Tannous said.

“Our customers need a dependable process for prioritising and managing the continuous flood of security alerts. We can now offer a security operations centre as a service, with agreed and consistent cost and service levels.”

Security Operations Cloud is also paired with Arctic Wolf’s Concierge Security Team to provide 24x7 monitoring, detection and response and ongoing strategic security recommendations that support continual improvement in a business' security posture.

Arctic Wolf's security operations expertise complements their suite of existing offerings to create a unified approach that will protect customers and advance their security journey," Arctic Wolf ANZ director of sales David Hayes said.

"With organisations facing the challenge of an ever-evolving threat landscape and global security talent shortage, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud allows customers to achieve not only world-class security operations but also the protection and peace of mind that comes along with it," Hayes added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
arctic wolf secure agility security

Partner Content

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Aussie IT channel stalwarts launch new MSP AltTab

Aussie IT channel stalwarts launch new MSP AltTab
Salesforce to debut Data and Marketing Clouds on Hyperforce locally next year

Salesforce to debut Data and Marketing Clouds on Hyperforce locally next year
Profit surge for Dicker Data on strong demand in H1 FY23

Profit surge for Dicker Data on strong demand in H1 FY23
SAP names new ANZ channel leader

SAP names new ANZ channel leader

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?