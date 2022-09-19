Secure Agility's Kirk Jones to retire from IT

Long-time IT channel veteran Kirk Jones has revealed plans to retire from the IT industry after more than four years with the MSP and 30 years in the industry.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Jones said his last day in the IT industry will be 14 October 2022, and following a break, he will focus on his roles with the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) and Sydney-based tyre and mechanical service centre Goodspanner.

“It is impossible to acknowledge and thank everyone who has assisted and mentored me and been an influence on my journey,” Jones’ post read.

“However, I would especially like to thank David Abouhaidar, the most generous and thoughtful man I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and privilege to call a mate.

“I am truly fortunate to have worked with so many of you in the industry for many of these years, who are and will remain lifelong friends.

“Thank you to every vendor, partner, distributor, and colleague I have had the pleasure of working with.”

Jones has been vendor alliance manager at Secure Agility since 2018, managing the managed service provider’s partner relationships and expanding its vendor portfolio.

Prior to that, he was strategic alliance director at Sydney-based Counterparts Technology from 2017 to 2018, and channel director of now-defunct distributor Hemisphere Technologies in 2017.

Jones also worked at AC3 as manager of software solutions from 2014 to 2017, strategic alliance director at SoftwareONE from 2012 to 2014, general manager and sales director at Microsoft reseller Simply Technology from 2005 to 2012, vendor partner and licensing manager at Insight from 2001 to 2005, NSW licensing manager at Data#3 from 1997 to 2001 and licensing account manager at CCS/CNI.