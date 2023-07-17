Secure Code Warrior raises US$50 million funding

By on
Secure Code Warrior raises US$50 million funding
Pieter Danhieux, Secure Code Warrior

Sydney headquartered Secure Code Warrior said it has raised a further US$50 million in Series C funding, to scale the company, in a round led by Paladin Capital Group in the United States.

Founded by Pieter Danhieux and Matias Madou, Secure Code Warrior is a training platform for developers that aims to detect and prevent vulnerabilities in software, with agile learning principles.

Secure Code Warrior which now counts over 600 enterprise customers also appointed Nanhi Singh from security vendor Imperva to its board of directors, and Patrick Collins as chief product and technology officer.

Collins is the former chief executive and founder of software-as-a-service company 5th Finger and will be responsible for platform innovation and product strategy.

The company said the new funding will accelerate its product innovation through its platform and go-to-market efforts.

On top of Paladin, Goldman Sachs and ForgePoint Capital, both existing investors in Secure Code Warrior, also participated in the Series C round.

“Vulnerable code continues to be a risk with commercial and reputational impact on enterprises," David Campbell, managing director, Goldman Sachs, said.

"While traditional tools help with application security, hands-on cybersecurity education adds the differentiated ability to build secure software,” 

“From its inception, Secure Code Warrior’s singular mission has been to help developers build more secure code in enterprises across financial services, technology, manufacturing, and so many other industry sectors,” Campbell added.

In 2021, Loop Secure said it had partnered with Secure Code Warrior to deliver the latter company's learning platform.

The latest funding round takes the total investment in Secure Code Warrior to over US$100 million, the company said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
loop secure paladin secure code warrior software

Partner Content

How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Ventia comes under cyber attack

Ventia comes under cyber attack
Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge

Microsoft's Entra moves into Security Service Edge
More Microsoft layoffs as vendor starts 2024 fiscal year

More Microsoft layoffs as vendor starts 2024 fiscal year
Vocus and NSW Telco Authority develop mobile network drone

Vocus and NSW Telco Authority develop mobile network drone

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?