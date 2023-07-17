Secure Code Warrior raises US$50 million funding

Sydney headquartered Secure Code Warrior said it has raised a further US$50 million in Series C funding, to scale the company, in a round led by Paladin Capital Group in the United States.

Founded by Pieter Danhieux and Matias Madou, Secure Code Warrior is a training platform for developers that aims to detect and prevent vulnerabilities in software, with agile learning principles.

Secure Code Warrior which now counts over 600 enterprise customers also appointed Nanhi Singh from security vendor Imperva to its board of directors, and Patrick Collins as chief product and technology officer.

Collins is the former chief executive and founder of software-as-a-service company 5th Finger and will be responsible for platform innovation and product strategy.

The company said the new funding will accelerate its product innovation through its platform and go-to-market efforts.

On top of Paladin, Goldman Sachs and ForgePoint Capital, both existing investors in Secure Code Warrior, also participated in the Series C round.

“Vulnerable code continues to be a risk with commercial and reputational impact on enterprises," David Campbell, managing director, Goldman Sachs, said.

"While traditional tools help with application security, hands-on cybersecurity education adds the differentiated ability to build secure software,”

“From its inception, Secure Code Warrior’s singular mission has been to help developers build more secure code in enterprises across financial services, technology, manufacturing, and so many other industry sectors,” Campbell added.

In 2021, Loop Secure said it had partnered with Secure Code Warrior to deliver the latter company's learning platform.

The latest funding round takes the total investment in Secure Code Warrior to over US$100 million, the company said.