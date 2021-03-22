Secure Logic's Santosh Devaraj launches new venture TrustGrid

The founder of managed services provider Secure Logic, Santosh Devaraj, has launched a new venture called TrustGrid.

The venture focuses on the digital trust ecosystem platform of the same name, which has also been launched globally.

The TrustGrid platform helps government, enterprise and other organisations create secure digital ecosystems through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, while also giving customers sovereign control of data and maximised citizen privacy.

TrustGrid said the platform was four years in the making, using distributed ledger technology or blockchain and an internally developed fabric that interoperates with legacy services and microservices relevant to various use cases within the government and private sector.

TrustGrid was developed within Secure Logic, an MSP that Devaraj founded in 2008. The company was sold to ASX-listed IT security specialist Tesserent last week for $10 million and stock.

“We have invested almost five years into the development of this world’s first technology that will solve a global crisis of security in data and digital identity. TrustGrid is bringing to market a digital ecosystem that’s empowering individuals worldwide to take back total control of their digital identity, personal data and how they are used and verified by external constituents, in both public and private entities,” Devaraj said.

“Calling upon our many years of expertise in cybersecurity, TrustGrid is available digitally worldwide as a SaaS model, enabling organisations to create secure digital ecosystems from anywhere in the world with sovereign control of data and maximised citizen privacy, delivered with unlimited scale and unprecedented speed.”

Devaraj remains involved with Secure Logic as executive chairman, leading the company’s integration into Tesserent’s Government practice group and ongoing operations alongside managing partner Deepak Singh.

Tesserent has also signed on as the exclusive strategic partner in ANZ for TrustGrid and AttackBound, another security software venture Devaraj will launch.