Security companies team up to build First Nations SOC

Indigenous IT company Baidam Solutions has collaborated with two other Queensland firms, White Rook Cyber and Tarian Cyber, to architect and build a First Nations security operations centre (SOC).

The jointly designed SOC will be staffed by First Nations cyber security professionals, all certified to an international standard.

Combined with Baidam Solutions Indigenous Employee Mentoring Program, the investment in certifications and continuation training will contribute to providing a culturally safe environment and best-in-class technical capability, the company said.

The SOC will provide both industry leading and enterprise grade threat detection, monitoring and response services to clients, and act as an incubator for Indigenous talent, Baidam's chief executive Phillip Jenkinson said.

Chief executive of White Rook Cyber, Angela Champion, said the new venture with Baidam and Tarian Cyber brings together a unique skill set from a diverse group of ICT professionals to deliver a first of its kind in industry.

Baidam Solutions is an Indigenous ICT security firm that provides services for enterprise, federal and state government customers, as well as not-for-profit organisations.