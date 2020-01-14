Security segmentation vendor Illumio launches channel program

Illumio is the latest security vendor to establish itself on Australian shores.

The US-headquartered company labels itself a “security segmentation technology” vendor, offering security platforms to help prevent breaches from spreading inside a data centre or cloud.

The company today announced the formal launch of its Asia-Pacific channel operations based out of Sydney. Details on Illumio’s channel plans are scarce at present, though the company said it would initially focus on developing strong relationships with resellers in Australia, as well as Singapore and Hong Kong.

Illumio’s channel will be led by Carlo Nizeti as its first APAC channel technical sales director, based in Sydney. Prior to Illumio, Nizeti was systems engineering/technical pre-sales director for Nutanix. His resume also includes stints at Dell, Ingram Micro and TAS Managed Services.

“I have a history of working with businesses that have truly disruptive products,” said Nizeti.

“For channel partners, staying ahead of the curve and embracing disruption is vital in order to continue to deliver value for their customers. Illumio’s security segmentation technology is a prime example of a solution that radically changes how businesses should approach cybersecurity. I’m looking forward to working with the channel partners who are wanting to challenge the status quo with us.”

Illumio’s customer base includes Cathay Pacific, IXOM and QBE.