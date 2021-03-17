Security services provider takes ops entirely into Canberra data centre

Security services and solution provider Aegis9 will host its operations and platform within a secure data centre facility in Canberra, thanks to a new partnership with Australian Data Centres (ADC).

The Cyber Security Operation Centre is being developed and managed by Aegis9 and will be available from a Zone 4 accredited (physical security) floor space within the facility.

ADC has reserved space to expand operations and accommodate multiple clients who require dedicated spaces.

“Aegis9 is thrilled to be part of such an exciting venture that brings together the key elements of security and sovereignty to protect critical data and services,” co-founder and chief executive Ben Aldridge said.

“This initiative allows us to provide an end-to-end capability that can deliver scalable and comprehensive security solutions to government, private industry and critical infrastructure. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be socialising our extensive capability roadmap, which is reflective of the thought leadership behind the design and build.”

The manned, operational Cyber Security Operation Centre will monitor a customer’s cloud and on-premise environments, the clear and dark web for customer information, and the global threat landscape. It will also enable correlation between multiple cloud provider environments and on-premise networks for a single customer while maintaining data segregation.

“Security is paramount to our customers and our offering includes both a Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) and a customer-focused security accreditation and governance framework adaptable to the Government’s security framework that is consistent with existing policies and procedures,” ADC managing director Rob Kelly said.

“An ongoing security management program with cyclical compliance, assurance, and accreditation activities, such as penetration testing and IRAP assessments, will be implemented to give ongoing confidence that our hybrid and multi-cloud solution, and the systems it hosts, remain secure.”

Aegis9 and ADC are both private, and wholly owned-and-operated Australian companies. They align to the conditions of the Certified Strategic Hosting Provider certification level as outlined in the new Hosting Certification Framework released by the Digital Transformation Agency.

“We took an instant decision to partner with ADC after we inspected their facility,” Aldridge added.

“ADC’s commitment to building and maintaining their facilities in partnership with well-regarded Canberra companies, who also bring decades of experience in the data centre industry, demonstrated their genuine commitment to a sovereign assured supply chain. This partnership is reflective of vision, intent, and strategic direction aligning between agile Australian owned companies, to not only provide a capability which is truly unique within the market, but also works toward plugging significant gaps in our national cyber capability.”