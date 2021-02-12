Security specialist Secure Logic names first head of product, engineering

Sydney based security specialist Secure Logic has hired Dmitry Samokhvalov as its first head of product and engineering.

The new role, as head of product and engineering at Secure Logic’s innovation centre, will see Samokhvalov build and expand on the company’s developments which are scheduled for launch this year, the company said in a statement.



Prior to joining Secure Logic, Samokhvalov was an engineering manager at Australian software powerhouse Atlassian. He led the engineering of Atlassian’s Bitbucket Cloud and was responsible for the performance of the cloud version of Jira.

“Dmitry brings significant industry and commercial expertise to the Secure Logic Group,” Secure Logic chief executive Santosh Devaraj said.

“I welcome his appointment and believe he will not only build on our capabilities but will also further drive our mandate to build ‘resilient -by-design’ innovative products and cybersecurity solutions for the local and international market.

“We have many exciting projects launching t in the coming months and I have complete confidence Dmitry will add immense value to our expertise.”

Secure Logic has completed a number of NSW Government projects including the NSW Government’s Digital Driver’s licence, GovDC and the NSW remote electronic voting system iVote.

Samokhvalov said Secure Logic had “built a strong reputation with the NSW government over the last 15 years”.

“I was intrigued by the company’s flagship projects including deploying a first-in-the-world digital identity system and impressed with the IP they are creating,” he said.

“I strongly believe in the quality and potential of our upcoming products, we are not just playing with technology, we are solving real-world problems.

“It is also clear to me that our CEO Santosh Devaraj is committed to true innovation and is prepared to challenge conventional thinking, so it marks an exciting time in my career.

“I look forward to leading some of the new projects we are launching to market in the coming months.”