Security system vendor ADT Security launches new ANZ partner program

Security system vendor ADT Security has launched a new partner program in Australia and New Zealand.

A subsidiary of multinational conglomerate Johnson Controls, ADT specialises in security monitoring services like home security systems, closed circuit televisions (CCTVs), home alarm systems and personal alarm systems.

ADT’s new program aims to expand the company’s business in Australia and New Zealand, and also looks to target the health and wellness sector and solutions for remote workers.

Partners will get comprehensive marketing programs, tools and resources from the new program, backed by ADT’s Graded A1 monitoring centre staffed by a dedicated team that are ready to respond to alarm alerts for 24 hours a day.

“By aligning with the ADT Security brand and its associated products and services, businesses will benefit from a full suite of safety and security solutions ranging from basic residential monitoring products to advanced building automation systems and new assistive health and wellness services,” ADT Asia Pacific vice president David Kirubi said.

“We are also keen to work with technology partners, including system integrators, IT and security providers who are capable of integrating products into existing set ups and expanding the ADT Security product portfolio in fulfilling our mutual mission of enabling life safety and asset protection for the community at large.”

Kirubi added that the partner program encourages a diverse partner ecosystem,, helping ADT Security broaden its brand presence in ANZ while expanding its range of new products and solutions to a broader customer base.

The program will also introduce new products to the ANZ market, including its ADT Home Assure personal alarm system and its ADT FindU app-based safety system.

ADT Home assure enables users to notify authorities during an emergency through pushing a personal alarm button on a control panel, pendant or wristband. It is supported by ADT’s emergency response specialists at its security monitoring centres.

ADT FindU helps organisations monitor the whereabouts and wellbeing of employees and lone workers who operate in high-risk industries, such as truck drivers, field technicians, in-home health care workers and employees working remotely.

Last year, Google acquired a 6.6 percent stake in ADT for US$450 million to complement its Nest home security devices.

