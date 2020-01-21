Security trainer KnowBe4 ramps up ANZ presence

Security awareness training platform KnowBe4 has revealed it is ramping up its investment in Australia as it looks to build up a channel partner ecosystem in the region.

Newly-appointed ANZ senior channels manager Dilshan Sivalingam told CRN the company is looking to hire eight to ten channel-centric staff throughout 2020 to drive its expansion.

“The roles will vary from channel managers focused on supporting and building our partner relationships, additional customer success engineers and managers tasked with ensuring our customers are getting the most value out of our platform, and also enterprise focused sales staff who will work hand-in-hand with our partners to uncover and nurture opportunities,” he said.

The new hires will join KnowBe4’s Melbourne office, which opened in late 2019.

As a security vendor, KnowBe4 is targeting the usual suspects like managed security service providers (MSSPs) and other security resellers across Australia. Sivalingam told CRN that there is also an opportunity for organisations that provide human resources and staff training services to be partners.

“My role as the senior channels manager for ANZ, is to build [KnowBe4’s] MSSP and Reseller Partner ecosystem in these regions, which will later be used as a launchpad into the Asian markets,” Sivalingam added.

Sivalingam was hired in December 2019, after working as the global alliances and channels manager at cloud security vendor Zscaler.