Security vendor Armis seeking ANZ channel manager

IoT device security vendor Armis is on the hunt for its first channel manager for Australia and New Zealand as the company ramps up its presence in the region.

The company posted the job opening on LinkedIn, seeking a candidate with at least eight years of channel sales experience.

Armis specialises in agentless security for unmanaged and IoT devices using “out-of-band sensing technology”. Some of the devices include laptops and smartphones, as well as devices that cannot have an agent installed such as smart TVs, webcams, printers, industrial control systems and POS terminals, among others.

The company in September also appointed Sektor as its Australian distributor, extending from its existing agreement in New Zealand.

The chosen candidate is expected to manage Armis’ partnerships within the guidelines of its channel programs. They will also report to Armis vice president of worldwide channels Tim Mackie.

As channel manager, the role also involves creating and implementing a strategic territory plan, including engaging and aligning field sales leadership.

The candidate will also be tasked to track metrics around recruitment, training, deal registration, pipeline and closed business, as well as working closely with channel marketing on developing partner events.

Armis is also after a candidate with experience in designing partner business and marketing plans, someone with a good understanding of the enterprise customer segment, and the ability to sell solutions like endpoint, XDR/EDR, asset discovery and management.

The company last month appointed former Nutanix sales exec Andrew Draper as its regional vice president for Asia-Pacific and Japan, leading the region’s sales operations and channel out of Melbourne. His appointment came amid expansion plans in the region, growing its Australia-based team.

“I am excited to take on this opportunity as more organisations seek out the best integrated automated enforcement solutions," Draper said on his appointment at the time.

"My immediate task is to put in place a go-to-market strategy that will boost Armis’ growing presence in the market by recruiting channel partners with relevant technical expertise and access to customers. I am also looking to strengthen our Australia-based professional services to better serve our Asia Pacific customers.”