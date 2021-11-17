Security vendor Armis seeking ANZ channel manager

By on
Security vendor Armis seeking ANZ channel manager

IoT device security vendor Armis is on the hunt for its first channel manager for Australia and New Zealand as the company ramps up its presence in the region.

The company posted the job opening on LinkedIn, seeking a candidate with at least eight years of channel sales experience.

Armis specialises in agentless security for unmanaged and IoT devices using “out-of-band sensing technology”. Some of the devices include laptops and smartphones, as well as devices that cannot have an agent installed such as smart TVs, webcams, printers, industrial control systems and POS terminals, among others.

The company in September also appointed Sektor as its Australian distributor, extending from its existing agreement in New Zealand.

The chosen candidate is expected to manage Armis’ partnerships within the guidelines of its channel programs. They will also report to Armis vice president of worldwide channels Tim Mackie.

As channel manager, the role also involves creating and implementing a strategic territory plan, including engaging and aligning field sales leadership.

The candidate will also be tasked to track metrics around recruitment, training, deal registration, pipeline and closed business, as well as working closely with channel marketing on developing partner events.

Armis is also after a candidate with experience in designing partner business and marketing plans, someone with a good understanding of the enterprise customer segment, and the ability to sell solutions like endpoint, XDR/EDR, asset discovery and management.

The company last month appointed former Nutanix sales exec Andrew Draper as its regional vice president for Asia-Pacific and Japan, leading the region’s sales operations and channel out of Melbourne. His appointment came amid expansion plans in the region, growing its Australia-based team.

“I am excited to take on this opportunity as more organisations seek out the best integrated automated enforcement solutions," Draper said on his appointment at the time.

"My immediate task is to put in place a go-to-market strategy that will boost Armis’ growing presence in the market by recruiting channel partners with relevant technical expertise and access to customers. I am also looking to strengthen our Australia-based professional services to better serve our Asia Pacific customers.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
andrew draper armis security

Partner Content

Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Embedded BI sales opportunities look set to heat up
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
Making modern data continuity a simple value-add for the channel
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work

Sponsored Whitepapers

Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard

Most Read Articles

Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp

Google Cloud's Rhody Burton jumps to HashiCorp
Director of telco store operator pleads guilty to money laundering

Director of telco store operator pleads guilty to money laundering
Telstra bets big on SD-WAN, managed services

Telstra bets big on SD-WAN, managed services
10 Microsoft Teams updates for the coming year

10 Microsoft Teams updates for the coming year

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?