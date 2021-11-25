Security vendor Attivo Networks appoints Exclusive Networks as Australian distributor

By on
Identity detection and response vendor Attivo Networks has appointed Exclusive Networks as its newest Australian distributor.

The appointment is an extension of the two companies’ existing relationship in New Zealand, which has been in place for some 12 months.

Exclusive will carry Attivo’s ThreatDefend platform, which provides attack prevention, detection, and adversary intelligence collection capabilities based on identity security, data concealment and cyber deception threat detection technologies.

Also covered are the Attivo Identity Threat Visibility and Identity Detection and Response bundles.

Attivo said the appointment aims to help grow its overall business growth and expand its customer base of large and mid-market public and private sector enterprises.

“Having partnered with Exclusive Networks in New Zealand for the last year and seeing the value that they have brought, I’m very excited to extend the relationship to Australia,” Attivo Networks ANZ regional director Jim Cook said.

“Attivo’s unique solutions will help the Australian systems integrator and managed service provider community to protect their customers better by filling the identity detection and response gap that exists in many organisations.”

Attivo will also support Exclusive through joint sales efforts, technical training, certification programs and marketing resources, as well as access to a web-based learning environment. The company will also join Exclusive’s Partner Support Hub.

Exclusive Networks Pacific managing director Jonathan Odria said, “We are very pleased that after a successful partnership in New Zealand, Attivo decided to deepen our relationship in the ANZ region by appointing Exclusive Networks Pacific in Australia. We are looking forward to introducing them to the market.”

“Attivo Networks’ easy to use threat detection solutions are an exciting addition to Australia’s cybersecurity industry, offering a new way forward in combatting cyber-attacks before they even emerge.”

