Security vendor ColorTokens names new ANZ boss

By on
Security vendor ColorTokens names new ANZ boss
Elvis Jusic (ColorTokens)

Zero-trust security vendor ColorTokens has appointed Elvis Jusic as its new regional director of sales for Australia and New Zealand

Jusic would be responsible for driving growth in the company’s markets in the region.

ColorTokens specialises in workload and endpoint security, featuring technology like software-defined micro-segmentation deep visibility solutions.

ColorTokens founder and CEO Nitin Mehta said Australia and New Zealand has been “an area of substantial growth and enormous potential” for the company.

“We look forward to harnessing Elvis Jusic's expertise and customer obsession to manage and support the continued growth and the demand for our solutions across the ANZ region," he added.

Jusic joined ColorTokens from the channel, last working as the general manager of Melbourne-based managed security services provider Content Security. Previous stints include leadership roles at Palo Alto Networks, Aruba and Oracle.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
colortokens elvis jusic security

Most Read Articles

Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants

Microsoft expands Teams video calls to 49 visible participants
Minister offers banality as NBN nears completion

Minister offers banality as NBN nears completion
Galaxy S20 vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max

Galaxy S20 vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max
Nutanix CEO: Hardware vendors are becoming &#8216;irrelevant&#8217;

Nutanix CEO: Hardware vendors are becoming ‘irrelevant’
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?