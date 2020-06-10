Security vendor ColorTokens names new ANZ boss

Zero-trust security vendor ColorTokens has appointed Elvis Jusic as its new regional director of sales for Australia and New Zealand

Jusic would be responsible for driving growth in the company’s markets in the region.

ColorTokens specialises in workload and endpoint security, featuring technology like software-defined micro-segmentation deep visibility solutions.

ColorTokens founder and CEO Nitin Mehta said Australia and New Zealand has been “an area of substantial growth and enormous potential” for the company.

“We look forward to harnessing Elvis Jusic's expertise and customer obsession to manage and support the continued growth and the demand for our solutions across the ANZ region," he added.

Jusic joined ColorTokens from the channel, last working as the general manager of Melbourne-based managed security services provider Content Security. Previous stints include leadership roles at Palo Alto Networks, Aruba and Oracle.