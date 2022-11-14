Security vendor eSentire hires Check Point's Mert Mustafa as ANZ channel chief

By on
Mert Mustafa (eSentire)

Managed detection and response vendor eSentire has appointed Mert Mustafa as its new channel leader for Australia and New Zealand.

Mustafa joins from Check Point Software, where he was most recently its head of carrier channel ecosystem until November 2022.

With the newly created role, Mustafa is tasked to build the ANZ channel for eSentire and will report directly to ANZ and APAC territory manager Oliver Chivers. eSentire is also on the hunt for a technical lead and additional ANZ channel staff, who will all report directly to Mustafa.

“It’s great to welcome Mert to the eSentire team. Mert’s vast experience in both channel and security will generate unprecedented value for our customers and partners,” Chivers told CRN.

“We are growing our team in ANZ and APAC in line with our customer and partner growth. Both our Managed Detection and Response service and our world-class Incident Response service have never been more relevant and in demand.”

Mustafa announced the move on LinkedIn, saying “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of ANZ Channel Ecosystem at eSentire!”

“Looking forward to helping partners grow their Cyber Security capability with the global authority in MDR and Incident Response.”

Mustafa departs Check Point after close to four years, where he was head of carrier channel ecosystem from April to November 2022, and strategic partnership and growth principal from 2019 to early 2022.

Prior to Check Point, Mustafa also worked at Telstra for more than 13 years, working various sales and management roles including head of Australian channel sales - global indirect channels from 2017 to 2018.

