Security vendor eSentire lands in Australia via Tecala Group

Managed detection and response (MDR) cybersecurity vendor eSentire has appointed Sydney-based Tecala Group as its exclusive solution provider for Australia and New Zealand.

Headquartered in Canada, eSentire uses machine learning XDR technology, human expertise and security operations leadership to help mitigate business risk and enable security at scale. The company said it has 1000 customers across 70 countries.

Its service includes support from a 24/7 security operations centre staffed by live cybersecurity analysts and threat hunters, paired with support from automated disruptions with proactive security network effects delivered by eSentire Atlas, the vendor’s xtended Detection and Response (XDR) cloud platform

Tecala expands its cybersecurity practice with the appointment, offering an all-in-one cybersecurity service which detects, disrupts and remediates known and unknown cyber threats.

eSentire meanwhile, has officially established a presence in Asia Pacific with reseller appointment, expanding beyond its current North America and EMEA footprint.

“eSentire exemplifies the type of partner we are seeking as we focus on delivering our portfolio of cybersecurity services,” Tecala managing director Pieter DeGunst said.

“We want to help businesses reduce their manual processes and reinforce both security and business continuity. eSentire’s ability to offer security solutions that scale and that handle large volumes of data, as well as produce enriched alerts and empowers us to respond to network anomalies, are all important to delivering the right outcomes for our customers.”

DeGunst added that Tecala had already been working on several joint engagements with eSentire. “[We’ve been extremely impressed by the calibre of eSentire’s people. Team eSentire has the expertise to deliver response, remediation and results for our customers”

“We are thrilled to partner with them to support enterprises across Australia and New Zealand with security, compliance and risk management services,” he said.

eSentire chief channel officer Bob Layton said, “By embedding eSentire services and technology into their go-to-market strategy, Tecala will act as an extension of our security team, enabling us to expand our global footprint and provide our award-winning MDR solution to enterprises in Australia and New Zealand.”

“We remain relentless in our drive to bring innovation to the industry, allowing our partners to increase their competitive advantage through a proven, highly scalable MDR service that provides the highest security efficacy in the business. We look forward to serving as a trusted partner of Tecala and its customers.”

eSentire vice president and general manager for EMEA and international Piers Morgan said the company couldn't find a better partner than Tecala.

"The company has such an outstanding reputation as a technology services and IT consulting services provider. Tecala also has deep experience in many Managed Security Services, including managed services for security operations, compliance, remediation, risk and identity management, and more," Morgan said.

"MSPs, like Tecala, provide continuous value to their customers, and being able to add end- to- end MDR and IR services enables them to expand and enhance the continuous value they are already providing to their customers. We are extremely pleased and honoured to work with Tecala and to have the opportunity to protect the critical data and applications of organisations in the ANZ region from business-disrupting cyber threats.”