Security vendor Illumio goes channel-only in APAC

Data centre and cloud security vendor Illumio has announced it has adopted a channel-only strategy in Asia-Pacific.

The decision comes following the launch of its APAC channel program earlier this year, which Illumio said brought 90 percent growth in annual contract value so far, with all of its new customers in Q2 2020 were secured through partners.

The pivot also comes as Illumio expanded its channel program and supporting infrastructure, officially announcing new disties and partners to its ecosystem.

CRN Fast 50 listers Basis Networks (now part of CyberCX) and Cirrus Networks were Illumio's latest additions to Illumio's channel partner ecosystem this year. Arrow was the company’s newest ANZ distributor, which it appointed in May this year

The channel program has been adjusted to better accommodate a channel-only strategy, with a new tiered system of partners across the region. The tiers include Authorized, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

The expansion will also see APAC partners enter as Silver partners to avail of extra margin and deal protection advantages. They also get 12 months to attain accreditation and maintain silver status.

Illumio also launched a formal referral program for security consultancies to help drive product adoption.

Illumio APAC vice president Rob van Es said, “We’re not accepting all comers. Illumio’s micro-segmentation products are on the leading edge of cybersecurity solutions.”

“We recognise that the implementation of policy frameworks like Zero Trust will take time and rely first and foremost on strategic vision for the future of enterprise technology combined with the strong relationships our channel partners have with their customers.”

“This is why we’ve created the formal referral program - to help reward those partners that are thought leaders and bringing their customers on that journey with them. We are seeking partners that are proactive with their customers, those who do not wait and react but instead work to stay ahead of the curve with their clients.”

Basis Networks co-founder and CyberCX VIC/TAS executive director Tom Allan said, “At CyberCX we partner with technology providers that assist us to deliver on our purpose - to secure our communities.”

“Our partnership with Illumio enables us to gain insight into our customer’s application flows and implement and enable zero trust policy frameworks regardless of environment, in an incredibly short period of time. This, in conjunction with Illumio’s collaborative and integrated approach to their technology and business partners, is why Illumio is a valued partner of CyberCX.”