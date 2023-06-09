Security vendor Imperva refreshes partner program

By on
Data and application protection vendor Imperva has launched a new channel partner program globally, with three tiers, Select, Advanced and Permier with different discount levels and investment opportunities.

The Imperva Accelerate Partner Program is designed to provide margin predictability and flexibility, and to create new business opportunities.

It has four go-to-market strategies for partners.

Partners can act as a contractual vehicle to help Imperva enter new markets, and identify new opportunities and pre-qualify to a deal registration.

They can also lead conversations and technical selling with the customer; or create and deliver services and support packages.

Predictable discounts will be offered under the program, even in non-standard pricing scenarios.

There are earning discounts based on deal contribution under the program, rebates to incentivise growth, traning for partners as well as sales, technical and marketing support.

In 2021 Imperva announced it would take a channel-first approach in Australia, with all its business bar a few legacy direct customers going through the vendor's partners.

Imperva was bought by private equity fund Thoma Bravo in 2018 in a billion dollar deal.

 

