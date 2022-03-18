Security vendor LogRhythm names Michael Bovalino as ANZ boss

Security operations centre management vendor LogRhythm has appointed Michael Bovalino as its country manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Bovalino replaced Simon Howe, who was APAC vice president of sales from January 2020 to November 2021 before moving to AttackIQ as its APJ regional director.

Based in Melbourne, Bovalino will be responsible for the vendor’s customer and revenue growth, overseeing account management and working closely with channel partners.

“LogRhythm has experienced robust growth and demand for our solutions across the region continues to flourish. In order to continue to support ongoing demand and innovation, we are committed to building out a team in APAC with unmatched experience and talent,” LogRhythm APJ vice president of sales Jerry Tng said.

“Michael Bovalino has a proven track record in customer growth and channel partner service excellence, and his experience will be instrumental for our growth in Australia and New Zealand.”

Bovalino was promoted from regional sales manager, which he has held at LogRhythm since joining the vendor in 2018.

Prior to LogRhythm, Bovalino was regional sales manager at CyberArk from 2017 to 2018, and FSI major account manager at Check Point Software from 2015 to 2017. He also worked at Optus from 2004 to 2015, and Primus Telecom from 1999 to 2003.

Speaking on his new role, Bovalino said, “LogRhythm delivers a winning formula for security operations centre solutions in Australia and New Zealand. With the combination of our industry leading portfolio of solutions and the support of our valued partners, LogRhythm is an indispensable partner for organisations requiring optimal detection and response capabilities to manage their daily operations as well as compliance and risk reporting obligations.”

“LogRhythm is a special place with a strong reputation and culture, and I am looking forward to leading the Australia and New Zealand business through its next phase of growth. We’ve got industry-leading technology and we are focused on continuing to enhance the security analysts experience through continued product and feature enhancements.”