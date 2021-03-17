Security vendor LogRhythm signs Netpoleon

SIEM solutions and Security Operations Centre services vendor LogRhythm has appointed Netpoleon as its newest Australian distributor.

The appointment aims to stimulate LogRhythm’s continued growth in the Australian market for log and security event management solutions, the vendor said in a statement.

LogRhythm specialises in security intelligence and analytics to help companies detect, respond to and neutralise cyber threats. Its platform unifies SIEM, log management, network monitoring, endpoint monitoring, and advanced security analytics, while also helping meet compliance requirements.

”We’re excited to partner with Netpoleon in supporting organisations from current and future cyber security threats,” LogRhythm VP sales for Asia-Pacific Simon Howe said.

“Their cyber security skills, experience and market recognition will complement our solutions’ innovation and NextGen SIEM platform leadership to provide Australian enterprises with industry leading threat detection and response capabilities, including analytics and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) in a single platform.

“Recently we announced the acquisition of MistNet, a cloud-based analytics platform that delivers vast network visibility and accurate threat detection. This will enable our Australian partners to deliver further innovation through intelligent, machine learning-based detection and response capabilities to solve current and emerging security and risk problems.”

Commenting on the appointment, Netpoleon ANZ regional director Paul Lim said, “As enterprises, government and service providers look to building enhanced detection and response capabilities to mitigate cyber attacks, we are seeing demand for modern security operation centres, hence the value of LogRhythm’s behaviour-based AI for the modern SOC, LogRhythm is well placed."

"Demand for solutions that can detect and neutralise cyber adversaries before they can cause a material breach has never been greater."