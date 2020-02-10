Security vendor nCipher names DNA Connect as new ANZ distie

Security vendor nCipher has appointed Sydney-based DNA Connect as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

nCipher, owned by identity solutions vendor Entrust Datacard, specialises in general-purpose hardware security modules (HSMs) that provide cryptographic security for enterprise applications and emerging technologies like IoT, cloud, digital payments and more.

DNA Connect is nCipher’s second distributor in ANZ, adding to the vendor’s current relationship with M. Tech.

nCipher ANZ regional sales director James Cook told CRN that the company is very ambitious in the region. “Having a great channel [ecosystem] in place is one of the key things to accelerate our growth and DNA Connect is absolutely a key part of that process,” he said.

DNA Connect director Munsoor Khan told CRN that it was “very apparent” that there is a need in the market for [nCipher’s] technology.

“We always try to covet best-in-class vendors and nCipher is a market leading vendor in this space, and it became very apparent speaking to James that we’ve got the right partner base,” Khan said.

With the new distie appointment comes opportunities for new channel partners to work with nCipher, according to nCipher global vice president for channel sales Scott Kemish.

“While we prioritise quality over quantity - preferring a smaller, more focused set of resellers that play the right areas for us - there is an opportunity for local partners to come on board and there’s definitely room for us to expand our footprint here,” Kemish said.

nCipher's website lists four of its Australian partners: Canberra-based Cogito Group, Sydney-based ICT Security, Melbourne’s Salt Group and NTT Ltd. An nChiper spokesperson said the list is not exhaustive and is not representative of the current ANZ partner ecosystem.