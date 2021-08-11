Security vendor Sophos’ Sydney data centre goes live

Cybersecurity vendor Sophos’ new data centre in Sydney is now operational, the company has announced.

It said the data centre, which was announced in May of this year, provides local capacity to address the growing demand for Sophos Central, the cloud management platform that supports Sophos’ products and provides organisations the ability to store, manage and access data in-country. 

Sophos’ extended detection and response (XDR), endpoint protection, server protection, encryption, Cloud Optix, and Managed Threat Response solutions will be the first products and services that have access to the new data centre, the company said.

It will be hosted by Amazon Web Services in Sydney and is the first of two centres Sophos is opening in Asia Pacific and Japan this year, with a centre opening in Japan in September. 

“Cyberattacks including ransomware are becoming increasingly complex and even more costly to remediate. At Sophos, we want to make it as easy as possible for customers and partners to access the best threat protection and detection and data storage options available. This means also being able to offer solutions that meet the data sovereignty requirements for Australian organisations. Said Sophos Australia managing director John Donovan.  

“Additionally, with the fast and massive migration to cloud computing, some organisations simply want to store their data in a specific geographical location. With a data centre in Australia, Sophos can address the business issues that impact Australian cybersecurity buying decisions.” 

Sophos added that a local data centre also adds value for its channel partners.

The Somerville Group managing director and CEO Craig Somerville said, “We are seeing a real shift in customers asking about the provision of onshore cybersecurity resources in line with data sovereignty requirements. 

“Being able to offer local data centre capabilities means we can stand in front of our customers with an even stronger cybersecurity story.”

