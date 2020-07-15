Security vendor Thycotic appoints new APAC channel chief

Privileged access management vendor Thycotic has appointed Kris Hansen as APAC strategic alliance director.

Based in Adelaide at the company’s APAC headquarters, Hansen is tasked to manage Thycotic’s network of distributors and resellers, as well as enable channel partners to offer privileged access management (PAM) as-a-service solutions.

Hansen said Thycotic has been wanting to get more system integrators and MSPs to reach the enterprise and government customers they have agreements with.

“Thycotic will work closely with our partners to ensure they are fully trained and certified and able to deliver successful customer implementations that comply with stringent cyber security directives, such as the Australian Signals Directorate’s Essential Eight strategies,” he said.

“PAM security is a huge growth business. Thycotic solves a key problem that the security market could not address for many years. Our PAM solutions can be deployed as a service, hosted, in the cloud, or on premises. Where you keep your secure password vault and how you manage your password security is highly flexible.”

Hansen previously held a global role at Thycotic managing MSPs as director of international MSP sales, which he held from 2017. He does however retain worldwide responsibilities as a managed service provider product specialist.

Thycotic APAC vice president Andrew McAllister said Hansen’s work in the global managed service channel has been “well noted”.

“Kris’s global experience working in the US and Europe makes him eminently well qualified to manage relationships with our channel partners in Australia, New Zealand and forge new relationships in APAC.”