Security vendor Varonis names Zane Lockley as ANZ channel chief

Data security and analytics vendor Varonis has hired Zane Lockley as its new channel director for Australia and New Zealand.

Lockley was hired out of security vendor Proofpoint, where he led cloud and MSP sales for its Asia-Pacific and Japan operations.

As channel chief, Lockley will be responsible for building and managing partner relationships in the region. He reports to Varonis APJ vice president Scott Leach.

“I’m looking forward to strengthening Varonis’ existing partner relationships, specifically in the Government, Healthcare and Financial Services sectors, and seeking out new partners to build up our network,” Lockley said.

“I will seek out partnerships that are ideal fits for both parties, enabling us to jointly access new markets and seize opportunities across ANZ.”

Lockley most recently was APJ senior manager for cloud and MSP sales at Proofpoint, a role he held from January this year before joining Varonis. His previous roles were APAC team leader for MSP channel sales and ANZ MSP channel account manager, rounding out his almost three year stint with the vendor.

Previous stints include Webroot from 2018 to 2019 and Verizon Connect in 2018.

Commenting on Lockley’s hiring, Leach said, “100 percent of our business flows via channel partners, who are key to ensuring that our customers get the most out of their Varonis data security investments. Given the importance of our channel ecosystem, we felt the time was right to dedicate a resource to ensuring our partners across Australia and New Zealand were appropriately supported.”

“Zane is a highly respected figure in the cybersecurity channel ecosystem, and his far-reaching network of connections will be a great asset to Varonis as we continue to invest in the channel.”