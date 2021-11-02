Security vendor ZeroFox appoints EMT, Netpoleon as local disties

Security software vendor ZeroFox has appointed Netpoleon Solutions and EMT Distribution as its newest distributors for Australia and New Zealand.

ZeroFox specialises in external threat intelligence and digital risk protection services for enterprises and public sector organisations, identifying and remediating the likes of phishing attacks, credential compromise, data exfiltration, brand hijacking, executive and location threats and more.

ZeroFox vice president of MEA/APAC sales Gabe Goldhirsh told CRN that the company’s Middle East-based sales leadership and solutions engineering team is currently serving ANZ and the wider Asia-Pacific region, and is looking to expand its presence locally with an ecosystem of channel partners.

“We’re fully committed to ensuring that our distribution, reseller and managed service partners are enabled with the expertise they need to identify the requirements of ZeroFox customers and package our full suite of external threat intelligence and digital risk solutions,” Goldhirsh said.

“In short order, we expect this growing ecosystem to serve as an extension of the ZeroFox team, providing full-time, regional expertise and support.”

Goldhirsh added that the appointments also deepens the regional and global presence of ZeroFox’s global partner program, and that the company remains committed to a partner-first strategy.

Citing its own internal research, ZeroFox said it aimed to capitalise on ANZ’s increased threats from ransomware, which it anticipated would continue into 2022. Some of the targeted industries include high-compliance ones like finance, government and healthcare.

EMT Distribution group executive Richard Rundle said, “EMT Distribution is delighted to add ZeroFox’s threat intelligence and protection platform to our cybersecurity portfolio.”

“With ZeroFox, EMT can offer a comprehensive range of advanced cybersecurity capabilities that enable our partners to add value to even the most capable and mature organisations.”

Netpoleon ANZ regional director Paul Lim said, “External threat intelligence, which includes dark web monitoring and digital risk protection, has seen immense growth in demand due to the rise in high profile ransomware attacks.”

“As large organisations realise the immense costs of a security breach, contextual threat intelligence becomes a vital component to recognise imminent external threats and allows for decisive and timely preemptive steps to prevent any breach from taking place.

“With Netpoleon’s other synergistic security solutions, ZeroFox adds a valuable new dimension to our offerings that will benefit ANZ channel partners and end customers needing protection solutions outside their traditional internal security perimeter.”