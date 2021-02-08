Segmentation specialist Illumio names new APAC boss

Security segmentation vendor Illumio has appointed its first Asia-Pacific vice president to drive growth in the region.

David Shephard will be charged with expanding the enterprise and government customer base in key APAC markets and drive the next phase of growth for the vendor and its channel partners in the region, according to a company statement.

The appointment comes less than a year after Illumio entered the local market with a channel program. The company has since appointed distributors Arrow, JDS and M.Tech.

Prior to joining Illumio, Shepherd spent more than three years at security vendor Bitglass where he ran the company’s regional operations. Before that he worked for Tanium and Telstra in senior sales roles.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining Illumio”, Shephard said.

“While many traditional approaches to cybersecurity are being tested way beyond their limits, Illumio’s end-to-end security segmentation technology is a perfect example of a solution that can transform how businesses tackle the issue of staying protected despite a constantly changing IT and cyber threat landscape.

“I’m thrilled to be at a company with such an innovative and unique approach to solving really hard security problems for customers by helping them implement Zero Trust strategies.”

Illumio’s head of revenue Jim Love said in a statement that the company had seen impressive expansion in APAC, which he described as a key growth area.

“Demand for our industry-leading segmentation technology continues to rise as enterprises look to secure their services in an increasingly digital world,” Love said.

“With the effect of the global pandemic requiring much of the world to work from home, the importance of cohesive security solutions from the data centre to the endpoint has never been greater. I’m delighted to welcome David to the team at this pivotal time for us, and look forward to watching him build upon the region’s success.”

Illumio’s current roster of partners includes Basis Networks which was acquired by CyberCX in June 2020 and Cirrus Networks.

