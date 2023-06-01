Seisma snaps up Sydney data and AI company

By on
Seisma snaps up Sydney data and AI company

IT professional services company Seisma said it has bought Data Addiction in Sydney, for an undisclosed sum.

The Sydney company is a Microsoft data and AI business, and Seisma will take over its data scientists, engineers and consultants, and an extensive portfolio of data and AI services.

Seisma chief executive Robert Hogeland said the Data Addiction acquisition aligns perfectly with the IT services company's strategy of offering comprehensive IT solutions to its clients.

“We look forward to leveraging Data Addiction\'s expertise to help our clients unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their digital transformation journey," Hogeland said.

Last October, Seisma which is owned by PS&C which bought the company in 2018 for $11 million, acquired New Zealand's Fronde Group.

Prior to that, in 2021 Seisma bought Smartapps, a Salesforce partner, in Melbourne and cloud migration specialists coIB in 2020.

The IT services company received investment from Liverpool partners in 2020.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
data addiction microsoft salesforce seisma strategy

Partner Content

AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Telstra enters industrial automation market

Telstra enters industrial automation market
ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI

ServiceNow to collaborate with NVIDIA on generative AI
Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market

Melbourne startup Happily Transformed launches to market
Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Arctic Wolf talks ANZ partner opportunities and future plans

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?