Seisma snaps up Sydney data and AI company

IT professional services company Seisma said it has bought Data Addiction in Sydney, for an undisclosed sum.

The Sydney company is a Microsoft data and AI business, and Seisma will take over its data scientists, engineers and consultants, and an extensive portfolio of data and AI services.

Seisma chief executive Robert Hogeland said the Data Addiction acquisition aligns perfectly with the IT services company's strategy of offering comprehensive IT solutions to its clients.

“We look forward to leveraging Data Addiction\'s expertise to help our clients unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their digital transformation journey," Hogeland said.

Last October, Seisma which is owned by PS&C which bought the company in 2018 for $11 million, acquired New Zealand's Fronde Group.

Prior to that, in 2021 Seisma bought Smartapps, a Salesforce partner, in Melbourne and cloud migration specialists coIB in 2020.

The IT services company received investment from Liverpool partners in 2020.